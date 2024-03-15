Randeep Hooda Visits Tilak Memorial In Pune: 'Still Feel The Energy Of Revolution'

Randeep penned a note, which stated: "Visited the house and memorial of one of the tallest leaders of our freedom struggle Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji, one can still feel the energy of revolution, where young Veer Savarkar and many got influenced and galvanised to take part in the Swarajya Movement and the struggle for Independence. Saw the original FIRST FLAG OF #BHARAT hoisted by Madam Bhikaji Came in 1906, which was designed by #MadamCama, Shyamji Krishna Verma and #VinayakDamodarSavarkar."