Randeep Hooda Reveals He Worked As A Cab Driver And Waiter In Melbourne

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently basking in the success of his directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep, in his career span, has delivered some of the stellar performances. Today, he is one of most successful actors in the industry. But did you know he was a driver at night in Melbourne, Australia? In an interview, Randeep revealed that in the 90s, he was a night cab driver and drove a taxi for three years to make money as a student. He said he was ''pretty good'' at it.
Apart from driving, the 47-year-old also did the job of a waiter in a Chinese restaurant in Australia. “Us waqt aisa lagta tha ki koi future hi nahin dikh raha hai. Abhi bhi aisa hi lagta hai (I used to feel that my future was bleak. I often feel the same way even now). Main darta tab bhi nahin tha aur ab main darta ab hi nahin hoon isliye kyunki main jaat hoon aur hamara yahi attitude hai, ‘Jo hoga dekha jaega.’ (I wasn’t scared of anyone then and I am not scared of anything even now. It is because I am jaat and we have this attitude, ‘Whatever happens, we will see),” he said.
Advertisement
The 'Sarbjit' actor also said that he earned a good income being a taxi driver. “I knew which routes would get me, passengers, when the night clubs would open and close and at what time people left from offices. This helped me earn more than the rest of the taxi drivers I knew,'' added the actor.
Randeep did modelling and theatre before getting into Bollywood. He did his Hindi film debut with Mira Nair's 'Monsoon Wedding'. Later, he appeared in films like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Highway', 'Sarbjit', 'Cocktail', 'Kick', 'Sultan' and 'Love Aaj Kal 2' among others.