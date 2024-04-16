Randeep Hooda Reveals He Worked As A Cab Driver And Waiter In Melbourne

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently basking in the success of his directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep, in his career span, has delivered some of the stellar performances. Today, he is one of most successful actors in the industry. But did you know he was a driver at night in Melbourne, Australia? In an interview, Randeep revealed that in the 90s, he was a night cab driver and drove a taxi for three years to make money as a student. He said he was ''pretty good'' at it.