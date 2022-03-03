Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Randeep Hooda Undergoes Knee Surgery In A Mumbai Hospital

The actor got injured while shooting for one of the action sequences for his upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Actor Randeep Hooda was injured while shooting for upcoming web series.

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 12:00 am

Actor Randeep Hooda underwent knee surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday (March 2) in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

Hooda suffered a knee injury last month while filming one of the scenes for 'Inspector Avinash,' with co-star Amit Sial. He was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment. 

Giving the latest update, a source close to the actor revealed that, "he is recovering now".

However, not much is known about the actor's condition as of now. 

Hooda had injured the same kneee, while he was shooting for an action sequence for Salman Khan's 2021 release 'Radhe'. Unlike this time, Hooda had posted about his injury on his social media page. 

'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame.

Hooda will be seen in the series playing the role of a cop. The producers began filming for the web show on January 15, 2021, but the production was halted due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. In addition to Hooda, the show will star actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose, and many others.

Besides, this Hooda will be seen in an Netlfix original titled 'CAT'.

