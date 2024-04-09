Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor To Take 75 Crore As Fee For Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, Sai Pallavi Demands Rs 6 Crore?

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have increased their fees by huge amounts to be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited ‘Ramayana’, which will have the director bring the mythological story to life on the big screen. Now if recent reports are to be believed, Ranbir is charging a whopping Rs 75 crores for his role in the film, and has already started undergoing intense training for the part. In fact, the makers have started shooting the film as well with no official announcement as of yet.

Amidst all that, a report in BollywoodLife suggests that Ranbir has asked for a massive fee for the film, and the amount is much more than his last film ‘Animal’. Earlier, as per a Pinkvilla report, it was stated that Ranbir’s market fee was Rs 70 crore until ‘Animal’, but he had decided to take a 50 percent cut for the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial, and only charged Rs 30 to 35 crore for ‘Animal’. Now after the success of his last film, it looks like Ranbir is back to his original amount of fee. 

Meanwhile, it is also claimed that Sai Pallavi is taking home Rs 6 crore for her portrayal of Goddess Sita. Although the amount is much lesser than Ranbir’s fees, she has doubled her earlier fees of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore for ‘Ramayana’. Meanwhile, Ranbir, Sai and Nitesh are yet to react to such reports.

Pictures%20From%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%E2%80%99s%20%E2%80%98Ramayana%E2%80%99%20Shoot%20Leaked
Pictures From Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ Shoot Leaked Photo: Zoom
Coming to Nitesh Tiwari, he has already kicked off shooting for ‘Ramayana’ and recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set in Mumbai. Later, photos of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil too were leaked. However, Tiwari then took a step to curb the leaks, and as reported by India Today, he introduced a “strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set”. He has also asked the extra staff and crew to be off the set when the shooting begins, and only required actors and technicians will be on the set while shooting.

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ reportedly also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. It is the first part in the ‘Ramayana’ trilogy, and is slated to be released around Diwali 2025.

