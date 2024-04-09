Ranbir Kapoor To Take 75 Crore As Fee For Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, Sai Pallavi Demands Rs 6 Crore?

Coming to Nitesh Tiwari, he has already kicked off shooting for ‘Ramayana’ and recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set in Mumbai. Later, photos of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil too were leaked. However, Tiwari then took a step to curb the leaks, and as reported by India Today, he introduced a “strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set”. He has also asked the extra staff and crew to be off the set when the shooting begins, and only required actors and technicians will be on the set while shooting.