Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why The Number 8 Is So Special To Him

Numerous Bollywood stars who are members of Bunty Walia's All Stars Football Club (ASFC) in Mumbai rushed over to Dubai on Saturday to compete in the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 versus Emirates United. Celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and other team members were among the celebrities. At the airport, the celebs also posed for photographers. A video of Kapoor discussing the significance of number 8 at the Dubai Press Conference has surfaced online and it is going viral all over.

For the uninitiated, Kapoor's lucky number is 8, and he frequently links himself with it. It's also his football jersey number. As per a report on Pinkvilla, Kapoor disclosed at the press conference that he has an odd affinity with the number 8 since it is his mother's birthday, July 8, and because of how the number appears (when horizontal, it represents infinity). As a result, he decided to always wear the number 8.

Kapoor, Aaryan, and Bachchan are all known to be avid football enthusiasts who are frequently photographed playing in Mumbai on weekends. These celebrities played against Emirates United on May 7 at the majestic Shabab Al Ahli Stadium. Bachchan is the captain of ASFC, while Kapoor is the vice-captain.