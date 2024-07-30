Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on marrying Alia Bhatt and their age gap Photo: Instagram
Age is just a numnber, isn't it? When you are in love, age doesn't matter.In Bollywood, we have seen many couples with a huge age gap. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have an age difference of 11 years. Despite age gap, both share a great chemistry. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. It was an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by their family and close friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

At Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir opened up about marrying Alia. He said, “I’m so lucky I married somebody I’m so close to as a friend where we can really chat, laugh, bitch. You know, like she’s my best friend. I got really lucky with that.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor on the huge age gap with Alia Bhatt

Heaping more praise on his wife, Ranbir called Alia a ''wonderful person'' and added, ''She’s somebody who’s got… she’s very colourful. She’s 11 years younger than me and it’s very funny'' He further said Alia was 9 years old and he was 20 when they first met and they did a photoshoot together because Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a film called ‘Balika Vadhu’ about child marriage. ''That’s the first time I met her. It seems a little weird now to say,'' he added.

The 'Animal' star also said, “Alia was somebody I met over the years and thought this person is special''. Ranbir said he has immense respect for her as an actor, artist, person, daughter, and sister. He continued, ''She really makes me smile. I love going on a holiday with her but I also love to be home with her.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appeared together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which released in 2022. They will share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

