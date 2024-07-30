Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap

Age is just a numnber, isn't it? When you are in love, age doesn't matter.In Bollywood, we have seen many couples with a huge age gap. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have an age difference of 11 years. Despite age gap, both share a great chemistry. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. It was an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by their family and close friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.