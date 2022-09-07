Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor Praises Wife Alia Bhatt, Says ‘RRR, Darlings And Gangubai, She’s Had The Best Year An Artiste Has Ever Had’

Ahead of their first film ‘Brahmastra’ together, Ranbir Kapoor talked about wife Alia Bhatt’s success spree with films like ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:36 pm

Alia Bhatt has time and again talked about how much she admires husband Ranbir Kapoor’s work, even before they started dating. In fact, she even sort of ‘manifested’ her happily-ever-after with Ranbir. Now as the two actors await the release of their first film ‘Brahmastra’ together, Ranbir has now said that he has always been a fan of her work. 

The actor, in an interview with IMDb, said, She’s probably had the best year any artist has ever had, in the history of actors. She’s had Gangubai, she’s had RRR, she’s had Darlings. And now she’s going to have Brahmāstra. The obvious choice would be Gangubai, but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards, and that was Highway. I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it at the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor which is probably… Indian cinema and world cinema weren’t ready for it. I hadn’t seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

On the other hand, when Alia was asked about Ranbir’s work, she quipped, “When Alia was asked the same question about Ranbir, she didn’t waste a minute and said, “Barfi! I think it is just so simple, funny at the same time, so heartbreaking. He literally did not speak through the film, did everything through his eyes, and that was the most beautiful part. It is one of my favourite, most impactful Ranbir Kapoor performances.”

‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ is all set to release on September 9. It is the first film of the announced trilogy by Ayan Mukerji, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The couple is busy promoting the film across the country.

