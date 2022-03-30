Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On His Wedding Date With Alia Bhatt

The rumours of actors Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited wedding have been surfacing for a while now. Not long ago, the couple was seen with designer Beena Kannan and it made the fans speculate if they were shopping for the wedding. According to Hindustan Times, Kapoor addressed these rumours in a recent interview and confirmed that the couple intends to marry soon.

Bhatt and Kapoor have known each other for years, but it was in 2018 that they began dating after initiating the shoot of their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’. The movie shoot wrapped up recently in Varanasi and will see the pairing on screen for the first time. Now, the fans are wondering if the couple will get married before the big release day of ‘Brahmastra’ in September.

While speaking to NDTV, Kapoor said, "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko annouce kardu date (No rabid dog has bit me that I would give out a date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.” But the actor did not mention exactly how ‘soon’ it is going to be.

Earlier, some reports suggested that Bhatt and Kapoor could tie a knot in April in an intimate function involving the two families. However, the Kapoor family has maintained a mum on this topic. Rima Jain, sister of late actor Rishi Kapoor, had told Pinkvilla, "They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when.”

On the other hand, Bhatt in her interview with NDTV said that she doesn’t think about the ‘marriage’ tag and says it is all about your mental space. She mentioned, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time.”

Bhatt’s recent appearance is in SS Rajamouli’s Pan-Indian Movie ‘RRR’ along with actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.