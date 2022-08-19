Ranbir Kapoor Jokes About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain In Live Video; Fans Call The Actor ‘Insensitive’

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are awaiting the release of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, which is expected to release on September 9. The two are also set to welcome their first child together.

In a recent interaction, while promoting the fantasy drama on Thursday, the actor pointed at Alia’s pregnant belly and passed comments on her weight gain. As expected, Ranbir’s comments did not go down well with the social media users. It all started when during the live session, Ranbir and Alia were discussing why they are not promoting their film ‘Brahmastra’ extensively. They were also joined in by film’s director Ayan Mukerji.

In the video posted by a social media page, Alia can be heard saying, We will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” when Ranbir Kapoor interrupted her. Looking at her pregnancy belly, Ranbir quipped, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” After Alia looked shocked, Ranbir patted her back and called it a, “joke.”

For the unversed, Alia had announced her pregnancy in June via an Instagram post with the couple’s photo.

Meanwhile, soon after Ranbir’s comments, several social media users questioned the actor’s sense of humour, and mentioned how body-shaming Alia was ‘distasteful’. Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “This is sad to watch,” while another person said, “That wasn’t funny at all.” One more social media user pointed out, “That was a disgusting joke to say to a pregnant woman.”

Well, we certainly agree!

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their home in Mumbai. ‘Brahmastra’ also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.