Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: RK Studios Decked Up

Ahead of celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, the Kapoor family's RK Studios has been illuminated with lights. Videos of the same were shared on Instagram by various paparazzi accounts.



Besides the gate being lit, the trees around the house also have been decorated with lights. There are multiple pictures and videos of the same that have been making the rounds on social media.



Fans have been going crazy with anticipation, looking at the arrangements. One of them posted, "The best superstars of this generation are marrying each other!!!! Could it get more iconic than that?" while another one said, "So beautiful." Another fan also said, "Can't wait."

Kapoor also has a bungalow at Bandra which is currently being constructed and was decorated with lights. It was captured by photographers on Sunday. The site has been visited numerous times by Kapoor and Bhatt as well as veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. Several videos of the Krishna Raj bungalow were shared which showed workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.



Although the couple is yet to give out any details, Hindustan Times reports that the wedding functions will be an elaborate affair. It has been reported that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house starting from April 13 onwards. As per reports, the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17, stated the reports.

Kapoor and Bhatt have been dating for a while now. According to reports, the two fell in love with each other when they were shooting for Ayaan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The couple made their first public appearance, confirming rumours of them being a couple at actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. Post this, they have always been very vocal about their relationship, talking about each other at award shows and in interviews as well as on social media.