Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Police Issue A Warning To Paparazzi

As the date of actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is approaching, the police have issued a warning to the paparazzi not to block any of the celebrities' cars for clicking pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Police Issue A Warning To Paparazzi
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 9:55 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding preparations kicked off on April 13. To ensure a smooth flow of festivities, the police have issued a warning to all the paparazzi asking them not to block any celebrity vehicles or family members while entering Kapoor’s residence ‘Vastu’. 

According to a report by the Indian Express, the security at Kapoor’s place requested the police to intervene when the paparazzi blocked Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s car for clicking pictures. Both the police and the paparazzi have agreed not to stop the cars. Instead, the photographers will wait for the celebrities to pose for the photos. 

Related stories

'Brahmastra': Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Ayan Mukerji Shares A Heartfelt Message

Imtiaz Ali: It Gives Me Immense Happiness That Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Together

Sanjay Dutt Has The Best Wedding Advice For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landed in Mumbai on April 12 with her husband and daughter. Director Ayan Mukherji, who is a good friend of the couple also reached Kapoor’s house on April 12. 

Actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, who are the groom’s cousin sister also participated in the festivities on April 13. As per the reports, the couple is set to tie the knot at Kapoor’s residence on April 14. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia-Ranbir Marriage Art And Entertainment Bollywood Weddings Paparazzi Entertainment Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC