Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Police Issue A Warning To Paparazzi

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding preparations kicked off on April 13. To ensure a smooth flow of festivities, the police have issued a warning to all the paparazzi asking them not to block any celebrity vehicles or family members while entering Kapoor’s residence ‘Vastu’.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the security at Kapoor’s place requested the police to intervene when the paparazzi blocked Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s car for clicking pictures. Both the police and the paparazzi have agreed not to stop the cars. Instead, the photographers will wait for the celebrities to pose for the photos.

Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landed in Mumbai on April 12 with her husband and daughter. Director Ayan Mukherji, who is a good friend of the couple also reached Kapoor’s house on April 12.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, who are the groom’s cousin sister also participated in the festivities on April 13. As per the reports, the couple is set to tie the knot at Kapoor’s residence on April 14.