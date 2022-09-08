Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' To Have The 'Widest Release Ever' In Australia

The film marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after 'Wake Up Sid' (2009) and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013)

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:35 am

Part 1 of Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra' is ready for release this Friday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the franchise took 10 years to be made and if reports are to be believed, 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' has already set a new record by becoming the second Hindi release to have sold 1.3 lakh tickets as a part of its opening day booking advance. Now, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is now set to have the widest release in Australia.

"'BRAHMSTRA' GOES ALL OUT IN AUSTRALIA... #Brahmstra will have the widest release ever in #Australia... Over 300 screens [all languages]... Besides #Hoyts, #Event and #Village chains, #Brahmstra will also open at art house chain #PalaceCinemas, the first for an #Indian film. (sic)," he wrote.

In an interview with India Today, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala feels that Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmastra' will do wonders at the box office. According to him, the film is likely to collect Rs 25 crore on day 1 at the box office.

"The expectations are really high. So, on Day 1, it has to collect Rs 25 crore net, and probably around Rs 75 crore at the end of the three-day weekend, considering they are expecting Rs 10 crore in advance booking. It should be the Number 1 Hindi movie, bettering Sooryavanshi. Given the buzz and the promotions, it should manage to do that," Bala told IndiaToday.in.

 Ahead of the movie's release, Ranbir and Alia sat down for an interview in a special segment on IMDB. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that Brahmastra is now a part of his and Alia's DNA. “Brahmāstra has been part of our DNA now. It’s been five years. Ayan, Alia, and me are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we were always talking about Brahmastra."

The film marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after 'Wake Up Sid' (2009) and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013). While Alia and Ayan are collaborating for the first time.

