Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Wrap Up The Shoot Of 'Rana Naidu'

Streaming platform Netflix, on May 30, announced that the much-awaited series ‘Rana Naidu’ has finished its filming. The streaming platform shared some pictures on social media and announced the news. According to the Indian Express, ‘Rana Naidu’ is the adaptation of the American series ‘Ray Donovan’ and it will mark the OTT debut of actors Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.

The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma. The show will also star actors Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Survey Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Gaurav Chopra.

During an event for ‘F3’, Venkatesh Daggubati mentioned ‘Rana Naidu’ and said, “The project is going to be a different and crazy one. I am playing a role which I haven’t done in my 35-year career.”

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of ‘Virataparvam’. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has two untitled projects with Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments.