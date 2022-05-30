Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Wrap Up The Shoot Of 'Rana Naidu'

Netflix on May 30 announced that 'Rana Naidu', a much-awaited series, starring south actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh has finished its shooting schedule.

Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Wrap Up The Shoot Of 'Rana Naidu'
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati Instagram/ @ranadaggubati

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:17 pm

Streaming platform Netflix, on May 30, announced that the much-awaited series ‘Rana Naidu’ has finished its filming. The streaming platform shared some pictures on social media and announced the news. According to the Indian Express, ‘Rana Naidu’ is the adaptation of the American series ‘Ray Donovan’ and it will mark the OTT debut of actors Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. 

The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma. The show will also star actors Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Survey Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Gaurav Chopra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Related stories

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Virata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Rana Daggubati Attends The Film's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati Pens A Heartfelt Note About 'Bheemla Nayak'

During an event for ‘F3’, Venkatesh Daggubati mentioned ‘Rana Naidu’ and said, “The project is going to be a different and crazy one. I am playing a role which I haven’t done in my 35-year career.”

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of ‘Virataparvam’. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has two untitled projects with Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rana Daggubati Venkatesh Daggubati Netflix OTT Debut OTT Platforms Upcoming Series Rana Naidu Art And Entertainment Rana Daggubati Venkatesh Daggubati India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?