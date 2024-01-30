Ram Madhvani: Only Through Moulding The Clay You Understand Filmmaking

The creator of ‘Aarya: Antim Vaar’, Ram Madhvani has shared his driving force behind the remarkable journey of the Sushmita Sen-starrer thriller series ‘Aarya’, saying that it’s only through moulding the clay that one truly understands filmmaking.

In sharing his aspirations for ‘Aarya’, Ram said: “Firstly, we're grateful to have produced three seasons. Namit Das, our actor portraying Jawahar in season one, was told by his father, ‘Ye, karne ki vidya hai.’ So, gaining experience, practice, and wisdom only comes through doing.”