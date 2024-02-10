Ram Charan To Play A Rajput Warrior In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pan-India Film-Report

Actor Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after pan-India stars. After 'RRR', he became a global star who was raved for his stellar act in the SS Rajamouli's directorial. The latest report states that Ram Charan will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's pan-India movie based on the book, 'The Legend of Suheldev' by Amish. Ram Charan will reportedly play the lead in the mega project.
As per a report in Siasat.com, the Telugu superstar is in talks with the makers and has already listened to the film's script.
Advertisement
Reportedly, Ram Charan will be seen in the role of a Rajput warrior named Suheldev Barhaj in the SLB's film. The same report also stated that the makers of the film are planning to make an official announcement regarding the movie soon.
Advertisement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming release is 'Heeramandi' which is his first project with Netflix. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles. The web series revolves around the lives of courtesans during 1940s India.
Advertisement
Recently, he also announced epic saga, 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is all set to release on Christmas 2025.
Advertisement
Also, there have been reports that the 'Padmaavat' director is reviving his most ambitious project ‘Inshallah’ with Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to go on floors in June. A report in News18 stated, “While several reports state that Shah Rukh Khan has politely declined the film, it isn’t true. SRK has had multiple meetings with Bhansali for Inshallah and in all likelihood who will be greenlighting the film. It’s a mature love story, something that goes with Shah Rukh’s personality. SRK has also expressed interest in the project, although he hasn’t made up his mind about being a part of it.”
Ram Charan's next release in Shankar's 'Game Changer' where he is reportedly playing an IAS officer. Apart from this, he also has an untitled film with director Buchi Babu Sana.