Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On ‘Cuttputlli’ Being Criticised For Romantic Angle, Says ‘People Want Entertainment’

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in ‘Cuttputlli’ with Akshay Kumar. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:48 pm

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in ‘Cuttputlli’ with Akshay Kumar, has finally opened up on the crime thriller being criticised for having a romantic angle. Addressing the same, the actress said that the audience in India want entertainment as a breather from seeing serious content. 

“There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch,” she was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

When asked about how she picks films, Rakul maintained, “My criteria is a combination of things. Sometimes you want to be a part of the script, sometimes you feel that this script is not about my character but I want to be in that story. You want to work with a certain filmmaker, a certain actor. I see what excites me when I hear the film, who I want to associate with.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

She further added that she decided to be a part of ‘Cuttputlli’ as the story was gripping. 

“I couldn’t guess who the killer was till the last ten minutes of the story. I enjoy thrillers as a genre. So getting an opportunity to be a part of a good script, to work opposite a good actor, I couldn’t say no to the film,” Rakul asserted. 

To say the least, the actress has shared screen space with some of the biggest stars — John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar. Going ahead, she will be seen in ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

Related stories

Rakul Preet Singh: Akshay's Energy On Set Is To Bring Everyone Together

Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Transition Struggle From South To Hindi Films

Rakul Preet Singh: The Conversation Around The Use Of Condoms Must Destigmatise

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rakul Preet Singh Cuttputlli Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Sidharth Malhotra Thank God Thank God Trailer Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Couples Bollywood Movies Rakul Preet Singh Akshay Kumar New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  