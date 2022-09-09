Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On ‘Cuttputlli’ Being Criticised For Romantic Angle, Says ‘People Want Entertainment’

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in ‘Cuttputlli’ with Akshay Kumar, has finally opened up on the crime thriller being criticised for having a romantic angle. Addressing the same, the actress said that the audience in India want entertainment as a breather from seeing serious content.

“There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch,” she was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

When asked about how she picks films, Rakul maintained, “My criteria is a combination of things. Sometimes you want to be a part of the script, sometimes you feel that this script is not about my character but I want to be in that story. You want to work with a certain filmmaker, a certain actor. I see what excites me when I hear the film, who I want to associate with.”

She further added that she decided to be a part of ‘Cuttputlli’ as the story was gripping.

“I couldn’t guess who the killer was till the last ten minutes of the story. I enjoy thrillers as a genre. So getting an opportunity to be a part of a good script, to work opposite a good actor, I couldn’t say no to the film,” Rakul asserted.

To say the least, the actress has shared screen space with some of the biggest stars — John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar. Going ahead, she will be seen in ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.