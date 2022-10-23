Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Raju Srivastav's Wife Shares Old Video Of Him Singing Kishore Kumar Song

Raju Srivastava
Raju Srivastava Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 2:00 pm

It's been more than a month since comedian-actor Raju Srivastav passed away. His wife Shikha shared an old video of the late comedian singing a Kishore Kumar song on her Instagram account.

In the video, the late comedian can be seen sitting on a bed inside a room and singing Kishore Kumar's 'Yaadon Mein Wo Sapnon Mein Hai' from the 1977 film 'Swami'.

His wife also penned an emotional note along with the video in the caption in which she spoke about missing him dearly after his death.

Raju and Shikha got married on May 17, 1983. They have a son and a daughter - Aayushman and Antara. The couple had first met during his brother's wedding in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1982.


The comedian died on September 21 after battling for his life for 42 days. He was admitted to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack in his gym while working out on August 10.

