‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is a pure masala entertainer, which is said to have a perfect blend of laughter and drama and promises to give the viewers the feel of the 90s. Rajkummar who is known for doing diverse roles will be seen in a never-seen-before-avatar in the comedy flick. It would be a treat for the audience to see the fresh pairing of Rajkummar and Triptii.