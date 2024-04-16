Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will share the same screen space in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The film marks Rajkummar and Triptii's first film together. The much-anticipated film has finally got a release date. ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is all set to arrive in theatres on October 11, 2024. The film promises to take the audience on a nostalgic 90’s rollercoaster ride.
‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is a pure masala entertainer, which is said to have a perfect blend of laughter and drama and promises to give the viewers the feel of the 90s. Rajkummar who is known for doing diverse roles will be seen in a never-seen-before-avatar in the comedy flick. It would be a treat for the audience to see the fresh pairing of Rajkummar and Triptii.
Sharing the poster of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, ''Buckle up for a retro nostalgia trip! Excited to take you on a joy ride in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo 🎥 coming on *11th October 2024*(sic)''.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti. It is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Apart from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Rajkummar Rao also has ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The former is a biopic, while the latter is a sports drama, also co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Triptii, who has become the National crush of India after 'Animal' release, will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan. She will also star in 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.