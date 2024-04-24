Speaking to Film Companion, Rajkummar Rao talked about how male actors also face a similar pressure to look good for the camera and the paparazzi. He talked about how stars have to look presentable every minute. The actor said, “It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason.”