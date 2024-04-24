Rajkummar Rao recently made headlines when a picture of him with a chiselled jawline went viral. The picture sparked rumours that the actor went under the knife to achieve the structured jawline. While the actor denied the news of undergoing surgery, his appearance continues to spark debates on social media. In a recent interview, the actor opened up and talked about how even male actors go through a similar pressure as women actors to look a certain way.
Speaking to Film Companion, Rajkummar Rao talked about how male actors also face a similar pressure to look good for the camera and the paparazzi. He talked about how stars have to look presentable every minute. The actor said, “It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason.”
Rao continued, “I don't know how it became like this. It was never like this. Now, you go to the airport and wonder what if there are paps there yaar. I'm not carrying my cap, it's a bad hair day, the picture will come, and there will be bad comments. That pressure is there. It's so weird.”
In an earlier interview, the actor denied going under the knife and revealed that the viral picture was edited and photoshopped. On the work front, he will be next seen in ‘Srikanth’ where he will be playing the role of the visually impaired entrepreneur, Srikanth Bolla. Apart from this, he also has ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, and ‘Stree 2’ lined up for this year.