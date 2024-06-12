Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath

The actor, on Wednesday, visited Kashi Vishwanath temple there, along with his wife Patralekha Paul. The couple sought blessings of Lord Shiva. They also observed the beauty of the temple. The pooja on their behalf was done by priest Sachin Pandey. The actor also clicked selfies with fans at the temple. Rajkummar earlier visited Varanasi during the promotions of ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi' along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor.