Rajkummar Rao Is Giving Major 90s Vibes In ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ First Look

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his web series called ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. The first look of the Raj and DK directorial is finally out.

The actor took to social media to unveil their look. Emanating a serious 90s vibe, Rao is sporting long hair and a beard. With a bottle of Campa Cola in his hands, Rao seems to be thinking of a plan! Sharing the still from the film, he wrote, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in (sic).”

Rao tagged other actors - Dulquer Salmaan, TJ Bhanu, Gourav Adarsh, and Gulshan Devaiah – who would be part of the series as well.

‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is Rao’s second collaboration with Raj and DK. They have worked together in the film ‘Stree’, which was a massive success.

Salmaan also shared a still from the film on Instagram, captioning it as, “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here’s presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride. Guns & Gulaabs is created, produced & directed by @rajanddk @d2rfilms , coming soon on @netflix_in (sic).”

The series was announced earlier this year and is reportedly about the ‘misfits of the world’, as per the makers.