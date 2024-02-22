Rajeev Khandelwal Reveals Producers Declined To Back 'Aamir' Because Of THIS Reason

Khandelwal revealed, “When I was doing ‘Aamir’, Anurag Kashyap (who was one of the makers of the film) told me later that he went to so many producers to finance the film. He went from pillar to post and told everyone that I have Rajeev Khandelwal who is very popular on television. And all of them said and they said that they didn’t want a popular face. Even if you take a newcomer, it’s fine with us, but a TV actor, maybe no.”