The trailer of ‘Showtime’ starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal dropped recently. The Disney+ Hotstar show presents Rajeev Khandelwal in a never seen before avatar. In a recent media interaction, the actor opened up about his role and what things inspired his character.
During the trailer launch of ‘Showtime’, Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his character – ‘Arman.’ He said that his character is “inspired by several superstars” in the industry. He spoke about how his character is based on all the stories people have heard about superstars.
Khandelwal said, “Actors have kind of inspired my character in the series. It is all there in my name. My name starts with A. I can’t take the names, obviously. Then, my kid in the series calls me ‘Alman Papa’. You’re getting it? It’s kind of inspired. I shall leave it to you guys because it’s the writers who wrote the character. These are the stories we heard about the superstars. I don’t know if it is true or not.”
The actor revealed that he had initially turned the role down because this character was not up his alley. He continued, “This was one show that to be honest, I had said no to. I said this was something I had not done. This was Dharmatic. I, of course, wanted to work with them. But I felt this was something very different. I don’t relate to the character at all; it’s not me at all. But as an actor, I thought if I could achieve this, it would be a personal victory. I’m so glad the way it has turned out. It worked out well in the end.”
‘Showtime’ has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.