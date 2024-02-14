The actor revealed that he had initially turned the role down because this character was not up his alley. He continued, “This was one show that to be honest, I had said no to. I said this was something I had not done. This was Dharmatic. I, of course, wanted to work with them. But I felt this was something very different. I don’t relate to the character at all; it’s not me at all. But as an actor, I thought if I could achieve this, it would be a personal victory. I’m so glad the way it has turned out. It worked out well in the end.”