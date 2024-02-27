Rajat Verma Terms His First Action Sequence In 'Dahej Daasi' As ‘Unique Experience’

Actor Rajat Verma, who plays Jay in 'Dahej Daasi' has shared insights about his character, and said that the unique experience of working in the show is that he got to do action sequences for the first time.

Talking about the preparation, Rajat said: "The unique experience of working in the show is that I got to do action sequences. I had never done this before. I also had a small injury in my thumb due to an error on my part. But it was a fun and an amazing experience."