Art & Entertainment

Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Notes On Instagram After ED Attached His Properties Worth Rs 97 Crore In A Money Laundering Case

After Raj Kundra's name was brought up in an alleged money laundering case, the businessman has taken to his Instagram to share cryptic notes. Take a look at his Instagram Stories inside.

Advertisement

X
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Photo: X
info_icon

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made headlines recently when the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached their properties in Mumbai and Pune valued at ₹97.79 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The actor and the businessman had shared a joint statement after this development. However, Kundra turned heads once again when he took to his Instagram and shared cryptic notes.

Taking to his Instagram, Raj Kundra shared two cryptic posts on his Stories. In his first Story, he shared a picture of a roaring lion. The image read, “Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth.” He posted this image on Thursday night. Take a look at the Story here.

Advertisement

Raj%20Kundra%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Raj Kundra's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For his second Story that he posted on Friday afternoon, Kundra shared a black and white image that showed a girl standing in a park. The text on the image reads, “There is a time to be a nice person. And there’s a time to say enough is enough.” Take a look at the picture here.

Raj%20Kundra%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Raj Kundra's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Responding to ED’s actions, Kundra and Shetty had shared a statement through their lawyer, Prashant Patil. They said, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients... On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Advertisement

The statement added how the couple has full faith in the judiciary. They added, “We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in a fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperating with the authorities as and when required.”

According to the ED, Kundra’s name has come forward in a Bitcoin scam. He allegedly holds Bitcoins worth Rs 150 crore.  

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty - Instagram
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Release Statement After ED Attaches Their Properties, Shares In Ongoing Money Laundering Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran News LIVE Updates: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; IAEA Says No Damage To Nuclear Sites
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 50% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura So Far; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booths
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Beat Nepal By Six Wickets In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny