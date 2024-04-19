Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made headlines recently when the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached their properties in Mumbai and Pune valued at ₹97.79 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The actor and the businessman had shared a joint statement after this development. However, Kundra turned heads once again when he took to his Instagram and shared cryptic notes.
Taking to his Instagram, Raj Kundra shared two cryptic posts on his Stories. In his first Story, he shared a picture of a roaring lion. The image read, “Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth.” He posted this image on Thursday night. Take a look at the Story here.
For his second Story that he posted on Friday afternoon, Kundra shared a black and white image that showed a girl standing in a park. The text on the image reads, “There is a time to be a nice person. And there’s a time to say enough is enough.” Take a look at the picture here.
Responding to ED’s actions, Kundra and Shetty had shared a statement through their lawyer, Prashant Patil. They said, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients... On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”
The statement added how the couple has full faith in the judiciary. They added, “We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in a fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperating with the authorities as and when required.”
According to the ED, Kundra’s name has come forward in a Bitcoin scam. He allegedly holds Bitcoins worth Rs 150 crore.