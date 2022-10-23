Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Radhika Madan Wraps Filming Of 'Soorarai Pottru' Remake

Actor Radhika Madan has concluded shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Soorarai Pottru".

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 3:21 pm

Actor Radhika Madan has concluded shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Soorarai Pottru".

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020.

Madan took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night and posted a photo from the set of the yet-untitled film.

"It’s a wrap for project no. 5 of this year! It’s been a beautiful beautiful year guys. Can’t wait to see you at the movies," the 27-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Madan also tagged Kumar and director Kongara in her post.

"Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave)" revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or "Maara", who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering on the Hindi film.

Suriya, who recently won the National Award for best actor for his performance in the Tamil movie, will appear in the Hindi remake in a cameo role.

