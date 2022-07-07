Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

R Madhavan-Starrer ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’ To Release In Theatres In September

Actor R Madhavan's upcoming film “Dhokha - Round D Corner” will be released theatrically on September 23, the makers announced on Thursday.

R Madhavan
R Madhavan Instagram/@actormaddy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:32 pm

Actor R Madhavan's upcoming film “Dhokha - Round D Corner” will be released theatrically on September 23, the makers announced on Thursday.

Also starring Dhokha -  Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Hindi-language suspense thriller is directed by Kookie Gulati of “The Big Bull” fame.

The announcement was made by Bhushan Kumar-led T-series in a post on Twitter.

"#DhokhaRoundDCorner gets a release date! #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar #KhushaliiKumar starrer suspense drama directed by  #KookieGulati is set to release on September 23, 2022," the production house tweeted along with the film's official poster.

Related stories

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Gets Rajinikanth's Thumbs Up

R Madhavan: Want To Play Age Appropriate Roles

R Madhavan Reacts Strongly After Getting Trolled For Claiming ISRO Used 'Panchang' For Mars Mission

The film is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and follows their unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character. 

"One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false," the synopsis of the film read.

“Dhokha - Round D Corner” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment R Madhavan Dhokha - Round D Corner Aparshakti Khurana Darshan Kumaar Khushalii Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case