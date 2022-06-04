Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda's 'JGM' Begins Shooting In Mumbai

Director Puri Jagannadh began the shooting of his dream project 'JGM' in Mumbai today.

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:22 pm

Director Puri Jagannadh’s dream project ‘JGM’ began its first schedule shoot in Mumbai today (June 4). The action-drama movie features actors Vijay Deverkonda and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It will release in cinemas worldwide on August 23, 2023. 

The first schedule shoot began with Hegde, who will be seen in an action-packed role. The shoot began in Mumbai and, over the course of the production, the movie will be shot across multiple locations.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be the first time the audience will see Deverkonda and Hegde paired on screen. 

It is Jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally under Puri Connects and Srikara Studios Production. The screenplay is written by Jagannadh as well. 

