Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Puri Jagannadh Gives Strong Response To Bandla Ganesh's Criticism

Actor Bandla Ganesh had remarked about director Puri Jagannadh's absence at his son Akash Puri's movie event. Jagannadh posted a soundbite on his YouTube page which is being seen as a response to the remarks.

Puri Jagannadh Gives Strong Response To Bandla Ganesh's Criticism
Puri Jagannadh, Bandla Ganesh Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:33 pm

Actor Bandla Ganesh's remarks on director Puri Jagannadh have sparked yet another controversy after he received criticism from actor Mahesh Babu's followers for his inappropriate remarks.

The 'Liger' director, who seems to have posted a soundbite on his YouTube page, did not take well to the remarks made by Bandla Ganesh, at the 'Chor Baazar' movie event.

Jagannadh says, "Silence is a great gift, and those who choose to listen more and talk less frequently achieve more in life. One must be very careful when speaking and must use their words sparingly because a loose tongue and a tendency of speaking without thinking can ruin a person's life and career."

This soundbite, which Puri posted to his YouTube channel, is perceived as a direct jab against Bandla Ganesh, who had remarked about the former's absence at his son Akash Puri's movie event.

Some people are unsure if Jagannadh was replying to Bandla Ganesh's unfounded statements or if he was simply quoting an incident at random despite uncertainties surrounding the audio clip's uploading time.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Puri Jagannadh Bandla Ganesh Criticism Liger Akash Puri Chor Bazaar Youtube Soundbite Puri Jagannadh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out