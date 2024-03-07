On Valentine's Day this year, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat hinted at their March wedding. As per the latest report, they will have a 4-day wedding in Delhi. The 'Fukrey' cast is also likely to attend Pulkit and Kriti's wedding . Earlier, there were reports that the couple is tying the knot on March 13.
A source told News18 Showsha that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday, i.e. on March 13 and will continue till March 16. On March 15, they will get married. ''March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital,'' said the source.
The source also informed that Pulkit and Kriti are not interested in a lavish wedding and they want it be to intimate with only their family and close friends in attendane. “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” added the source.
The purported wedding invite card of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has gone viral on social media since March 5. The card features the would-be bride and groom seated on a balcony with their furry friends and Pulkit plays the guitar; both enjoying nature and the calm atmosphere.
There was a heartfelt message on the card that read: “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, got engaged in January. They have been in a relationship since 2019. The couple fell in love while working for Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. Later, during the film promotion they confirmed their relationship. They also worked together in films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'.