Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Producers Guild Awards Full Winners List: 'CODA', 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big

The Producers Guild Awards for 2022 has finally been given out earlier today. Here is the entire list of winners.

Producers Guild Awards Full Winners List: 'CODA', 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big
A Still From 'CODA' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 7:05 pm

The Producers Guild Awards or as they’re more popularly known as PGA Awards was held earlier today. The awards ceremony has been ruled by a few popular films from last year, and the winners list proved that it was barely any different from any of the other award nights that have already happened till now in 2022.

Related stories

Glimpses Of The 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards In Los Angeles

SXSW Film Festival Winner's List: James Morosi's ‘I Love My Dad’ Wins Grand Jury Award

Critics Choice Awards Full Winners List: 'Ted Lasso' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Win Four Awards Each

Coda, Succession, Ted Lasso, Encanto, Summer Of Soul and a few others have been constantly winning awards this season, and at the PGA awards as well, they received some of the top honours.

Here’s the entire winner's list for the 2022 PGA Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: CODA

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Encanto

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama: Succession (Season 3)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television: Mare of Easttown

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy: Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 8)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television: The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Hollywood Awards/Recognition National Award National Film Awards Oscars Oscar Awards PGA Award Producers Guild Award Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming