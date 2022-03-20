Producers Guild Awards Full Winners List: 'CODA', 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big

The Producers Guild Awards or as they’re more popularly known as PGA Awards was held earlier today. The awards ceremony has been ruled by a few popular films from last year, and the winners list proved that it was barely any different from any of the other award nights that have already happened till now in 2022.

Coda, Succession, Ted Lasso, Encanto, Summer Of Soul and a few others have been constantly winning awards this season, and at the PGA awards as well, they received some of the top honours.

Here’s the entire winner's list for the 2022 PGA Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: CODA

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Encanto

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama: Succession (Season 3)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television: Mare of Easttown

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy: Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 8)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television: The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers