Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with her husband, Nick Jonas. Fans were speculating what got the ‘Citadel’ actor to the country all of a sudden. The mystery behind her appearance has now been resolved. The actor was in the country to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s roka. Pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.
On April 2, Siddharth Chopra took to his Instagram to share pictures from his roka which also featured his soon-to-be wife, Neelam Upadhyaya. Chopra donned a white sherwani which had intricate floral embroidery on it. On the other hand, Upadhyaya wore a purple salwar kameez set. The couple shared adorable pictures from their roka ceremony. The couple also cut a cake on their Roka. The four-tiered cake was decorated with pastel icing and the cake toppers featured their initials. It also had purple and golden balls and 'Just Rokafied' written on it. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Sooo we did a thing.”
Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. She shared a picture where she is seen posing with Siddharth, Neelam Upadhyaya, and Nick Jonas. Priyanka is seen wearing a red saree, while Jonas is seen in a white kurta-pajama set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “They did it…happy Roka.”
Reacting to the post, Priyanka left emojis in the comments. Meera Chopra also left a comment. The ‘Safed’ actor wrote, “The best news... so happy fr both of u and the families. A big congratulations." The couple has not announced when they are going to tie the knot yet.