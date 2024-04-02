On April 2, Siddharth Chopra took to his Instagram to share pictures from his roka which also featured his soon-to-be wife, Neelam Upadhyaya. Chopra donned a white sherwani which had intricate floral embroidery on it. On the other hand, Upadhyaya wore a purple salwar kameez set. The couple shared adorable pictures from their roka ceremony. The couple also cut a cake on their Roka. The four-tiered cake was decorated with pastel icing and the cake toppers featured their initials. It also had purple and golden balls and 'Just Rokafied' written on it. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Sooo we did a thing.”