Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra Celebrates His Roka With Neelam Upadhyaya, Pictures Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently celebrated his roka. Pictures from the ceremony have gone viral.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Pictures from Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with her husband, Nick Jonas. Fans were speculating what got the ‘Citadel’ actor to the country all of a sudden. The mystery behind her appearance has now been resolved. The actor was in the country to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s roka. Pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.

On April 2, Siddharth Chopra took to his Instagram to share pictures from his roka which also featured his soon-to-be wife, Neelam Upadhyaya. Chopra donned a white sherwani which had intricate floral embroidery on it. On the other hand, Upadhyaya wore a purple salwar kameez set. The couple shared adorable pictures from their roka ceremony. The couple also cut a cake on their Roka. The four-tiered cake was decorated with pastel icing and the cake toppers featured their initials. It also had purple and golden balls and 'Just Rokafied' written on it. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Sooo we did a thing.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the viral Instagram post here.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. She shared a picture where she is seen posing with Siddharth, Neelam Upadhyaya, and Nick Jonas. Priyanka is seen wearing a red saree, while Jonas is seen in a white kurta-pajama set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “They did it…happy Roka.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Story here.

Priyanka%20Chopra%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Reacting to the post, Priyanka left emojis in the comments. Meera Chopra also left a comment. The ‘Safed’ actor wrote, “The best news... so happy fr both of u and the families. A big congratulations." The couple has not announced when they are going to tie the knot yet.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh