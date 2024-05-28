Priyanka Chopra Heads To Australia For ‘The Bluff’ Shoot, Calls Daughter Malti Marie 'Best Travel Partner Ever'

In the video, it is seen that Priyanka's flight is landing in Australia, and then we see Malti Marie standing near a glass wall as she looks outside the airport. Next, Priyanka is seen sitting and smiling as she recorded a video of Malti playing. The actress captioned it as, "Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." She added Bloom (Cover) by SOLOMON as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you as a pirate."