Priyanka Chopra Heads To Australia For ‘The Bluff’ Shoot, Calls Daughter Malti Marie 'Best Travel Partner Ever'

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to start shooting for her next film, titled ‘The Bluff’. On Tuesday, she posted a Reel as she landed in Australia to begin filming for the project. And for her journey, she was joined by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.’
In the video, it is seen that Priyanka's flight is landing in Australia, and then we see Malti Marie standing near a glass wall as she looks outside the airport. Next, Priyanka is seen sitting and smiling as she recorded a video of Malti playing. The actress captioned it as, "Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." She added Bloom (Cover) by SOLOMON as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you as a pirate."
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Malti has the best mom." Another commented, "Love ya girl.. you're the best."
Coming to ‘The Bluff’, the film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Recently, Priyanka announced her new project and wrote, "Now and then, we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film.
As per a report in Deadline, the film is set in the 19th century Caribbean, and revolves around a former female pirate (Priyanka), who has to protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up. Backed by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, Priyanka too is a producer on the film. ‘The Bluff’ is Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after ‘Citadel’. The film would also premiere on Prime Video.