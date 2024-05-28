Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Heads To Australia For ‘The Bluff’ Shoot, Calls Daughter Malti Marie 'Best Travel Partner Ever'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to announce her next project, which also stars Karl Urban.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to start shooting for her next film, titled ‘The Bluff’. On Tuesday, she posted a Reel as she landed in Australia to begin filming for the project. And for her journey, she was joined by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.’

In the video, it is seen that Priyanka's flight is landing in Australia, and then we see Malti Marie standing near a glass wall as she looks outside the airport. Next, Priyanka is seen sitting and smiling as she recorded a video of Malti playing. The actress captioned it as, "Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." She added Bloom (Cover) by SOLOMON as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you as a pirate." 

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Malti has the best mom." Another commented, "Love ya girl.. you're the best." 

Coming to ‘The Bluff’, the film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Recently, Priyanka announced her new project and wrote, "Now and then, we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film.

As per a report in Deadline, the film is set in the 19th century Caribbean, and revolves around a former female pirate (Priyanka), who has to protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up. Backed by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, Priyanka too is a producer on the film. ‘The Bluff’ is Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after ‘Citadel’. The film would also premiere on Prime Video.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress