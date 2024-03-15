In a conversation with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra talked about her fashion muse. She talked about how she gets her fashion inspiration from her daughter. She said that she enjoys dressing her up and she draws inspiration from her looks. She said, “My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter. I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit in the day and this will be her fit in the night. And I’m in pajamas, I forget to dress myself.”