Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for an event. The actress turned heads with her recent appearance at the event which was organized by a luxury brand. She is in the city with her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, to attend the opening of the luxury store. In a recent interview, she heaped praises on her daughter and called her the fashion muse.
In a conversation with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra talked about her fashion muse. She talked about how she gets her fashion inspiration from her daughter. She said that she enjoys dressing her up and she draws inspiration from her looks. She said, “My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter. I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit in the day and this will be her fit in the night. And I’m in pajamas, I forget to dress myself.”
Chopra was seen in a white crop top which had floral details. She paired the top with silk pants. Her hair was tied in a ponytail, and she finished off her look with stunning makeup and high heels. The actor was in the country after a year, and she smiled for the cameras. She posed for the paparazzi and greeted the media. The last time she was in Mumbai was during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, and her daughter, Malti Marie.
The actor was last seen in ‘Citadel’ which was received well by her fans. She also dipped her toes in production and joined ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as an executive producer as well.