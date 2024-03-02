Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a screenshot of a report from Deadline. She shared the screenshot with the caption, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. - Mark Twain.” She tagged Karl Urban, Frank Flowers, The Russo Brothers, AGBO Films, and Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Nicholson Salke. Her next project is titled ‘The Bluff.’ The movie is set to be directed by Frank E Flowers. She will share the screen with Karl Urban who is famous for his role in ‘The Boys.’ The project will be bankrolled by Russo Brothers, who had previously collaborated with Chopra in ‘Citadel.’