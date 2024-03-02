Ever since Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood, her career has shot to newer heights. Recently the actor announced that she has joined the team of Oscar-nominated documentary, ‘To Kill A Tiger’, as an executive producer. While that adds another feather to her cap, Chopra took to her Instagram to announce her next project.
Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a screenshot of a report from Deadline. She shared the screenshot with the caption, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. - Mark Twain.” She tagged Karl Urban, Frank Flowers, The Russo Brothers, AGBO Films, and Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Nicholson Salke. Her next project is titled ‘The Bluff.’ The movie is set to be directed by Frank E Flowers. She will share the screen with Karl Urban who is famous for his role in ‘The Boys.’ The project will be bankrolled by Russo Brothers, who had previously collaborated with Chopra in ‘Citadel.’
Take a look at the announcement shared by Priyanka Chopra here.
Reacting to the news, one fan wrote, “Yesss! Love this so much, P and Frank E.” A second fan commented, “Omgggggg with Karl Urban!!” A third fan said, “You're one fire my queen @priyankachopra I am so proud of you let's conquer it all the way to go love always proud PCManiac.”
As reported by Deadline, ‘The Bluff’ is set in the 19th century. The movie will unfold in the Caribbean, and it will follow the life of a former woman pirate. The story will revolve around how she embarks on a journey to protect her family and deal with her past. The shooting is set to take place in Australia.