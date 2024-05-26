Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia And Team On Historic Cannes Win

‘All We Imagine as Light’ became the 1st Indian film in 30 years to compete in the festival’s main competition. The year 2024 happened to be the best year for Indian talents in a long time at the Cannes Film Festival as Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine As Light’, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, and Anasuya Sengupta of ‘The Shameless’ fame won major awards in each of the three competitive sections of the prestigious film festival.