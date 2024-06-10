Pride Month: 4 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+

In ‘Mine and Yours Season 2,’ Priya’s (Sayani Gupta) life is thrown upside down when her ex-girlfriend Rashi (Kubbra Sait) unexpectedly returns from the United States. Rashi’s visit rekindles past memories and causes friction in Priya’s current relationship with Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta). Priya finds herself stuck between the past and the present, juggling her changing sexuality and the complications of romance. The subsequent struggle between Rashi and Jaiveer for Priya’s heart unleashes a torrent of jealously and emotional turmoil. This podcast follows Priya, Rashi, and Jaiveer as they explore the depths of their emotions and struggle for what actually matters in their search of happiness.