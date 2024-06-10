Art & Entertainment

Pride Month: 4 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+

This June, we’re thrilled to provide a carefully chosen collection of audiobooks that are ideal for celebrating Pride.

‘Here And Queer’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As the world enjoys Pride Month, we have something special for you all. This June, we’re thrilled to provide a carefully chosen collection of audiobooks that are ideal for celebrating Pride. From adventures to romantic thrillers, here are some fantastic titles that promote LGBTQIA+ representation in all its forms. They assist to emphasize that diversity, regardless of where you lie on the spectrum, is beautiful and deserves to be embraced.

Enjoy these stories on the multifaceted nature of love and the battle for the right to express oneself. Check them out right here:

1. ‘Desi Down Under’

Set on Sydney’s Coogee Beach, ‘Desi Down Under’ is a coming-of-age story about three best friends, Deven (Adarsh Gaurav), Meenu (Prajakta Koli), and Rahul (Taaruk Raina), who cross the ocean to learn surf-lifesaving skills, but their adventure quickly becomes much more than they expected. Regardless of cultural expectations, Rahul radiates delight and proudly accepts his sexuality. As Rahul enters Sydney, he meets Taylor, an Italian resident who challenges his fear of commitment and sets off a wonderful journey of self-discovery, love, and surprises. This audio series offers an inspirational and accessible story about the bravery to be oneself.

2. ‘Mine & Yours 2’

In ‘Mine and Yours Season 2,’ Priya’s (Sayani Gupta) life is thrown upside down when her ex-girlfriend Rashi (Kubbra Sait) unexpectedly returns from the United States. Rashi’s visit rekindles past memories and causes friction in Priya’s current relationship with Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta). Priya finds herself stuck between the past and the present, juggling her changing sexuality and the complications of romance. The subsequent struggle between Rashi and Jaiveer for Priya’s heart unleashes a torrent of jealously and emotional turmoil. This podcast follows Priya, Rashi, and Jaiveer as they explore the depths of their emotions and struggle for what actually matters in their search of happiness.

3. ‘Queer West’

‘Queer West,’ presented by the vivacious Niecy Nash-Betts, is a trip into the forgotten history of the American West, where LGBTQ+ lifestyles have long thrived among cowboy mythology and Hollywood clichés. In each episode, Niecy takes listeners on a wild journey through lost history, revealing how gay people have continually transformed and remade the Western environment. This Audible series allows you to saddle up and ride with LGBT pioneers, confronting stereotypes and reclaiming their proper place in Western history.

4. ‘Here And Queer’

Rowan Ellis’ audiobook is an inclusive audio guide that provides honest guidance and reassuring anecdotes to inspire LGBTQ girls. From defining one’s identity to managing relationships and mental health, this helpful resource serves as a beacon of strength and affirmation for girls who are discovering their queerness. Through personal experiences and guest contributions, the audiobooks explore the intricacies of LGBTQ+ living, as well as the importance of community and resiliency.

Happy Pride Month to all readers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From ‘Naari Shakti’ To Only Seven Women In The Cabinet – What Changed For Modi Sarkar?
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 10: Terrorist Attack On Bus In J&K's Reasi, Modi's First Work Day After Oath & More
  4. Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch
  5. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Pride Month: 5 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+
  2. ‘The French Italian’: Aristotle Athari And Catherine Cohen’s Film Gets Massive Applause At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  4. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  5. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kirsten Puts Pakistan Defeat To India Down To 'Bad Decision-making'
  2. Euro 2024: England Have 'Enough Experience' For Success, Says Harry Kane
  3. French Open Final: Zverev Will Look At Himself And His Team Following Alcaraz Defeat
  4. Canadian Grand Prix 'An Opportunity Missed', Admits Mercedes' George Russell
  5. NBA Finals: Brown Hails Holiday 'Killer-Like Mentality' After Celtics Double Lead
World News
  1. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  2. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
  3. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  4. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  5. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time