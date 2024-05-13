Preity Zinta's Comment On 'Dil Se' Co-Star Manisha Koirala's Instagram Post Wins Hearts: A Hero On And Off Camera

In the comments section, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star wrote, “I love you Manisha. I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se,” further adding, “Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always.”