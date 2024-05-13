Art & Entertainment

Preity Zinta's Comment On 'Dil Se' Co-Star Manisha Koirala's Instagram Post Wins Hearts: A Hero On And Off Camera

Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala shared screen space in the 1998 film, 'Dil Se.'

Instagram
Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Manisha Koirala made her grand comeback with the recently released ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal Mehta in lead roles.

On Sunday, May 12, Manisha Koirala, who has been garnering immense praise for her role as Mallikajaan in the show, shared a post, recalling her experience filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series. Many fellow actors commented on her performance, including Preity Zinta, who praised her performance after seeing the post.

The actress, in the comments section, gave a big shout out to Koirala, with whom she shared screen space in ‘Dil Se,’ and it was the most heart-warming note. Zinta praised her co-star and called her a ‘powerhouse of talent,’ remembering how she mentored her and offered guidance during the filming of the movie.

Check out the ‘Heeramandi’ actress’ Instagram post, in which she has expressed gratitude to have an opportunity to star in the Netflix show.

In the comments section, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star wrote, “I love you Manisha. I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se,” further adding, “Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always.”

For those unversed, Preity Zinta made her acting debut in the movie ‘Dil Se,’ directed by Mani Ratnam, which released in 1998. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, Zinta appeared in a supporting role, for which she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, 10th Result 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check
  2. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  3. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  4. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
  5. The Ashok Mahto Interview: “This Election, the Fight is Between the Backward and the Forward Classes
Entertainment News
  1. India's Indies Poised On The Cusp Of A New Era In Cannes
  2. Chris Pine Says He Didn't Get 'The O.C. Role' Due To 'Emotionally Incapacitating' Acne
  3. A Peek Into Kareena Kapoor's Mother's Day Celebration; Asks Fans To Guess Who Ate The Cake
  4. Rohit Saraf Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple With 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Cast
  5. Kabeer Kumar Sheds Light On His Complex Character In ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Fans Are Understanding Of Situation, Claims Erik Ten Hag
  3. IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Thrash Delhi Capitals To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race - In Pics
  4. IPL 2024: RCB Switches To 'Attacking Mode' Ahead Of Crucial Fixtures, Signals Yash Dayal
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse, Ligue 1: Visitors Spoil Ligue 1 Champions Party
World News
  1. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  2. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  3. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  4. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  5. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM, WB Leading; Akhilesh, Mahua, Owaisi In Fray