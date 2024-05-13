Preity Zinta's Comment On 'Dil Se' Co-Star Manisha Koirala's Instagram Post Wins Hearts: A Hero On And Off Camera

Manisha Koirala made her grand comeback with the recently released ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal Mehta in lead roles.
On Sunday, May 12, Manisha Koirala, who has been garnering immense praise for her role as Mallikajaan in the show, shared a post, recalling her experience filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series. Many fellow actors commented on her performance, including Preity Zinta, who praised her performance after seeing the post.
The actress, in the comments section, gave a big shout out to Koirala, with whom she shared screen space in ‘Dil Se,’ and it was the most heart-warming note. Zinta praised her co-star and called her a ‘powerhouse of talent,’ remembering how she mentored her and offered guidance during the filming of the movie.
Check out the ‘Heeramandi’ actress’ Instagram post, in which she has expressed gratitude to have an opportunity to star in the Netflix show.
In the comments section, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star wrote, “I love you Manisha. I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se,” further adding, “Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always.”
For those unversed, Preity Zinta made her acting debut in the movie ‘Dil Se,’ directed by Mani Ratnam, which released in 1998. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, Zinta appeared in a supporting role, for which she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.