Prakash Raj To Remake Paresh Rawal's 'Dear Father' In South Indian Languages

Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his work in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil cinema, besides being well known in Bollywood, has bought the official remake rights of actor Paresh Rawal's upcoming Gujarati film 'Dear Father'.

'Dear Father' is the cinematic adaptation of Rawal's play by the same name and revolves around the life of three family members. The story is high of emotional content, which is said to be its USP.

Finally, the official trailer is out. It's been an epic journey being a part of this movie and working on a character I love. I hope y'all like the movie too 😊



Confirming the news about the film's rights being bought by Raj, producer Ratan Jain says, "“Yes, Prakash Raj has bought the remake rights of ‘Dear Father’. He was bowled by the subject of the movie and immediately decided to buy the rights of it.”

Will the movie also be made in Hindi?

"Why not?", says Jain and he adds, "As of now, we are focusing on ‘Dear Father’ releasing on 4th March in cinemas. Post its release, we will think about the Hindi version.”

Besides Paresh Rawal, the film also features popular actors from the Gujarati cinema including Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh. The story revolves around an old father and his son and daughter in law. While the father meets with an accident, it leads to police investigation, wherein the son and daughter in law are shocked to see the police inspector bearing an uncanny resemblance with their father.

Co-produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain and directed by Umang Vyas, ‘Dear Father’ has been written by the late Uttam Gada and is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 4, 2022.