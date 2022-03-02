Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prakash Raj To Remake Paresh Rawal's 'Dear Father' In South Indian Languages

The upcoming Gujarati film stars actor Paresh Rawal marks return of the actor to Gujarati cinema after a long gap. The movie is produced by Ratan Jain.

Prakash Raj To Remake Paresh Rawal's 'Dear Father' In South Indian Languages
Prakash Raj will be remaking 'Dear Father' in South Indian languages Instagram/joinprakashraj

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:36 pm

Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his work in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil cinema, besides being well known in Bollywood, has bought the official remake rights of actor Paresh Rawal's upcoming Gujarati film 'Dear Father'.

'Dear Father' is the cinematic adaptation of Rawal's play by the same name and revolves around the life of three family members. The story is high of emotional content, which is said to be its USP.

Confirming the news about the film's rights being bought by Raj, producer Ratan Jain says, "“Yes, Prakash Raj has bought the remake rights of ‘Dear Father’. He was bowled by the subject of the movie and immediately decided to buy the rights of it.”

Will the movie also be made in Hindi?

"Why not?", says Jain and he adds, "As of now, we are focusing on ‘Dear Father’ releasing on 4th March in cinemas. Post its release, we will think about the Hindi version.”

Related stories

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On 'Jai Bhim' Slapping Controversy

Paresh Rawal Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Baburao Image'

'Abki Baar Janta Ki Sarkar': Prakash Raj Annouces Entry Into Politics

Besides Paresh Rawal, the film also features popular actors from the Gujarati cinema including Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh. The story revolves around an old father and his son and daughter in law. While the father meets with an accident, it leads to police investigation, wherein the son and daughter in law are shocked to see the police inspector bearing an uncanny resemblance with their father.

Co-produced by  Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain and directed by Umang Vyas, ‘Dear Father’ has been written by the late Uttam Gada and is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Paresh Rawal Dear Father Prakash Raj Gujarati Cinema Tollywood Jai Bhim Dear Father Play Dear Father Hindi Remake Sexism In Bollywood Bollywood Prakash Raj Paresh Rawal Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity