Pragya Kapoor On World Mental Health Day: I Went To A Therapist Who Told Me That I Was On The Brink Of Depression

Everyone in today’s time is facing some or other mental health issues. While some are lucky to have the support of their loved ones to recover from it quickly, there are many who need to reach out to professionals to take help. Film producer Pragya Kapoor speaks up about the importance of mental health, how she had to go to a therapist and how people from the film industry have it tough when it comes to maintaining sane mental health.

“Like any human being, I have had some challenges. Film making undoubtedly is a high-risk business that is rife with uncertainty, highly variable work schedules, and constant scrutiny, all these factors can be overwhelming and often toxic,” says Pragya Kapoor.

She adds, “As far as I am concerned, I remember all was going well; we had another film in the pipeline called ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, the shoot for which had started. Since Covid was still actively spreading, the responsibility of keeping everyone on set hale and hearty throughout the long process was on our shoulders. Life was hectic, and as professionals, we were in a permanent rush until one day I was forced to stop when I got hit with a tidal wave of burnout. The signs were there; I was irritable with frequent bouts of sadness which made me isolate myself from everyone. I inherently knew I needed to seek help since the hurdles seemed too high to be conquered on their own.”

So, what did she do?

“I went to a therapist who told me that I was on the brink of depression. Step by step she helped me get to the root of my issues and I finally began my slow path to recovery. In hindsight, I feel it was indeed a dark phase but I was lucky to find the right kind of support which helped me find the emotional balance I needed,” says Pragya Kapoor.

She feels, “Constant scrutiny by the world coupled with strong public reactions lead us to doubt ourselves. No levels of success lead to contentment and security but I feel no one from the outside can understand us as much as we do and thus, all of us in showbiz need to support and stand up for each other.”

“Most of us deal with professional and personal issues simultaneously but people from showbiz have to do it in the spotlight. So, I believe good mental health should be a priority for all those who live in the public eye and they should do their bit to remove the stigma around the same,” concludes Pragya Kapoor.