Prabhas Thanks Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli And Others For Lending Their Voice To 'Radhe Shyam'

Actor Prabhas has penned a special note thanking filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shiva Rajkumar for lending their voice for his upcoming release 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas took to Instagram to share a photograph that thanked Rajamouli, Bachchan, Prithviraj, and Shiva. Have a look at Prabhas' film:

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and is all set to release in theatres on March 11.

Recently a new trailer of the film was released that showed some thrilling action scenes and also revealed that the film which was earlier thought of as a light-hearted romantic drama will also carry a serious tone with it.

According to a report by Indian Express, Prabhas' role in the film is based on a real-life individual, says the director. “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents,” he told.

The film 'Radhe Shyam' is set in 1970s Europe, according to reports. Pooja Hegde stars in the film, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In addition to Sachin Khedekar, the supporting cast includes, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

Since 2018, 'Radhe Shyam' has been in production. Due to a variety of factors, the film was repeatedly delayed. The pandemic-induced lockdowns, on the other hand, prevented the filmmakers from finishing the film on time. The filming began in July of last year and ended in July of this year. The film's release was also delayed several times due to the pandemic.