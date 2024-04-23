After the phenomenal success of ‘Salaar’ where he shared the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rebel Star Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of his next pan-Indian film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ As the release date of this Nag Ashwin directorial is drawing to a close, a recent report has revealed that Prabhas has donated Rs 35 lakhs to the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) on Director’s Day. A viral video shows members of the TFDA thanking the actor for his generous donation.
In a now-viral video that was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), members of the TDFA talked about how Prabhas has donated Rs 35 lakhs to the association. The members thanked the actor at the public conference. They talked about how his contribution would help them develop the body in a better way.
Take a look at the viral video here.
The members also revealed their plans for the upcoming Director's Day celebration. They revealed that the celebration will be organized on May 4 where they will celebrate the birth anniversary of the popular Tollywood filmmaker, Dasari Narayana Rao. He was a director, producer, screenwriter, actor, lyricist, and politician, primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema. He also worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. His work often highlighted themes of social injustice, corruption, and gender discrimination. He directed 150 Telugu films which has earned him the Limca World Record. He has also won two National Film Awards.
On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will be seen playing the role of Bhairava. After this film, he also has ‘Kannappa’ lined up for this year. In this film, he will play a cameo role where he will be seen as Lord Shiva. This Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial will star Vishnu Manchu and Mohanlal. Additionally, this film will also mark Akshay Kumar’s debut in Telugu films.