The members also revealed their plans for the upcoming Director's Day celebration. They revealed that the celebration will be organized on May 4 where they will celebrate the birth anniversary of the popular Tollywood filmmaker, Dasari Narayana Rao. He was a director, producer, screenwriter, actor, lyricist, and politician, primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema. He also worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. His work often highlighted themes of social injustice, corruption, and gender discrimination. He directed 150 Telugu films which has earned him the Limca World Record. He has also won two National Film Awards.