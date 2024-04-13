Art & Entertainment

Pooja Hegde To Move To Rs 45-Cr, 4000 Square Feet Sea-Facing Home In Bandra

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Deva’ along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house.

Advertisement

Instagram
Pooja Hegde Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Deva’ along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house.

The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space.

The pan-India star’s new property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously lived in another residence within the city.

The actress has a discerning eye and impeccable taste, with a flair for design and aesthetics.

A source close to the actress shared: "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai."

Advertisement

Earlier, Pooja went on a vacation to Goa. The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures of herself basking in the Goan sun while sporting a no-makeup look.

The actress also dished up glimpses of some of the culinary delights of Goa and a picture of her chilling by the poolside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from ‘Deva’, she has ‘Sanki’ and three major South Indian projects on her plate.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch