Pooja Hedge Birthday Special: 5 Actors Who Look Best Opposite The Pan-India Star

Pooja Hegde, the pan-India star who celebrates her birthday today is one of the few actresses who looks great with every single of her co-stars. From Hrithik Roshan in her debut film ‘Mohenjo Daro’ to Allu Arjun in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, she has always looked great opposite big stars.

As the actress turns 32, here’s listing down some actors with whom she looks the best when paired onscreen:

Pooja Hegde – Allu Arjun (‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’)

With Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa from the film, the couple won hearts across the nation. The film and the songs not only won multiple awards but also broke records. Which is why it makes it number one on our list.

Pooja Hegde – Vijay (‘Beast’)

With Arabic Kutthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, the Pan-India Stars made everyone groove, the sizzling chemistry was making the most buzz.

Pooja Hegde – Hrithik Roshan (‘Mohenjo Daro’)

Pooja Hegde's debut was the most talked about project for her. She and Hrithik Roshan looked drop-dead gorgeous opposite each other. The gorgeous costumes and set design made them look like a million bucks.

Pooja Hegde – Prabhas (‘Radhe Shyam’)

Even though ‘Radhe Shyam’ bombed at the box-office, the pairing of Prabhas with Pooja Hedge was appreciated and the two looked like a dream come true in the film.

Pooja Hegde – Mahesh Babu (‘Maharshi’)

The two talent powerhouses in one frame in ‘Maharshi’ just looked picture-perfect together. Their pairing was quite unique and people loved it, and fans have been wanting to see the two of them together again soon.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Cirkus’, Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and Vijay Devarkonda in ‘Jana Gana Mana’. There are also reports that she will be paired opposite Mahesh Babu in his next film.