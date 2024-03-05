On Monday, PM Modi took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared pictures from their meeting. Modi was seen interacting with Vyjayanthimala as he greeted the actress with folded hands. She wrapped a cream-coloured shawl around the PM. Vyjayanthimala was in a cream and golden saree. Both sat together in a room in another photo. Modi wrote a note for the veteran actress for her ''exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema''.