Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. Vyjayanthimala was recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the nation. Padma Awards 2024 were announced in January this year on Republic Day eve.
On Monday, PM Modi took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared pictures from their meeting. Modi was seen interacting with Vyjayanthimala as he greeted the actress with folded hands. She wrapped a cream-coloured shawl around the PM. Vyjayanthimala was in a cream and golden saree. Both sat together in a room in another photo. Modi wrote a note for the veteran actress for her ''exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema''.
Narendra Modi wrote, “Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema''.
For the unversed, besides Vyjayanthimala, megastar Chiranjeevi and 132 others were also conferred with Padma Awards. Mithun Chakraborty, Vijaykant and Usha Uthup were also the recepients of the Padma Awards 2024.
Vyjayanthimala Bali, who made her debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film 'Vaazhkai' in 1949, is one of the great actors of Indian cinema. She made her debut in the Hindi cinema with 'Bahar' in 1951. Later, she appeared in movies like 'Nagin', 'Devdas', 'Sangam', 'Madhumanti', 'Aasha', 'Sadhna', 'Jewel Thief' and 'Naya Daur' among others. Her last film was 'Ganwaar' in 1970. In 1968, she was also honoured with the Padma Shri.
Recently, Vyjayanthimala, 90, performed Bharatanatyam in Ayodhya. Fans were in awe of her that at the age of 90, she performed so gracefully. The video went viral on social media and she was showered with praises from all across the country.