Pictures Of Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Go Viral As They Celebrate India's Independence Day In Spain

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated India's 75th Independence Day on the streets of Spain.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

After being in a relationship for almost seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9, 2022. The couple’s wedding was a gala affair and it was attended by renowned celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya and Jyotika. 

After having a hectic work schedule, the two recently headed for a romantic holiday in Barcelona, Spain. In fact, to keep their fans hooked, they have been sharing captivating photos of themselves on social media.

Now, to mark India’s Independence Day on August 15, the couple held the national Indian flag high in their hands as they walked the streets of Spain. 

Vignesh Shivan also shared the video where the two can be seen posing with the flag with smiles on their faces. Sharing the video, Vignesh wrote, “75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers & sisters ! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness ! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free , safest , democratic , secured and happy home in the world is our country ! #ProudIndian #75thindependenceday #75yearsofindependence #India (sic).”

Their photos have now gone viral on social media.

