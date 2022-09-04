Pawan Kalyan Waves At Fans Waiting Outside His Home, Watch Video

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan‘s birthday became an occasion to celebrate for all his fans on Friday. From cutting cakes to making his name trend online, the fans didn’t hold back their excitement for their idol and now the superstar reciprocated their love by greeting them from his balcony in the evening and thanking them with folded hands.

In one of the videos that are doing rounds on social media, Pawan can be seen cheering by the fans as he also makes a fist of his palm and waves it in the air, symbolizing his political party’s logo Jana Sena Party. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following is seen standing in his balcony with folded hands and then waves at hundreds of fans, who were waiting for his glimpse outside his home.

On his birthday, makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' released a small teaser of the film. The 65-second teaser opens with shots of a palace, where the crowds are seen gathered to witness a dangal (wrestling) competition. Hari Hara Veera Mallu makes his entry and defeats the wrestlers single-handedly. The presentation of visuals is in slow-motion with a background score from MM Keeravani.

Dayakar Rao is backing this historical drama for Mega Surya Production, while AM Ratnam is presenting it. With Thota Tarani’s production and GnanaShekar’s cinematography, the film stars Nidhhi Agerwal opposite Pawan and the film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.