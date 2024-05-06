Pavail Gulati 'Can't Confirm' If He's Reuniting With Saiyami Kher For 'Faadu' S2

If the show is returning for season two, Pavail, who last featured in the movie 'Goodbye', said: "I am humbled by the love and support we received for 'Faadu'. While I cannot confirm anything at this time, I am excited about the prospect of collaborating with Saiyami and Ashwiny once again. I’m sure we can bring the magic of season one to the story to take it forward from where it was left off earlier."