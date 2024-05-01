Popular American writer and filmmaker Paul Auster has passed away. The writer breathed his last on May 1. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
Auster is best known for books like ‘The New York Trilogy’, ‘4 3 2 1’, ‘The Brooklyn Follies’, and ‘Sunset Park’ to name a few. He was known for weaving inventive narratives and meta-narratives. The news of his death was confirmed by his agency – Carol Mann Agency. They, however, did not divulge the details of his death.
Beginning his career in the 1970s, Auster has penned over 30 books which have been translated into numerous languages. While he remained a prominent figure in Brooklyn's literary circles and achieved moderate commercial success in the United States, he became popular internationally for his cosmopolitan outlook and his writing style. He was honored as a chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 1991 and he has also been nominated for the Booker Prize.
His renowned work, ‘The New York Trilogy,’ shows his skill of weaving intricate plots where identities blur and protagonists bear his name, like the detective Paul Auster. The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans and readers. Fans took to social media to share their condolences. One fan said, “RIP to Paul Auster, whose translations have meant the world to me.” A second fan commented, “Paul Auster has passed away. He was only 77 years old. I am so shocked. I had read all of his works from his early The Invention of Solitude to about the year 2000, including the New York Trilogy. He was one of the writers that I was very much influenced. R.I.P.” A third fan mentioned, “Perhaps it’s silly to be sad about a man one didn’t know dying at 77, but, oh my goodness, I am so sad about Paul Auster.”
Auster was 77. May his soul rest in peace.