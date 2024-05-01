His renowned work, ‘The New York Trilogy,’ shows his skill of weaving intricate plots where identities blur and protagonists bear his name, like the detective Paul Auster. The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans and readers. Fans took to social media to share their condolences. One fan said, “RIP to Paul Auster, whose translations have meant the world to me.” A second fan commented, “Paul Auster has passed away. He was only 77 years old. I am so shocked. I had read all of his works from his early The Invention of Solitude to about the year 2000, including the New York Trilogy. He was one of the writers that I was very much influenced. R.I.P.” A third fan mentioned, “Perhaps it’s silly to be sad about a man one didn’t know dying at 77, but, oh my goodness, I am so sad about Paul Auster.”