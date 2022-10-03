Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's 'Biggini Shoot' Is All About Sand, Sea And Sunshine

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her 'biggini shoot' from the Maldives where the actress looks every inch gorgeous.

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 11:45 am

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her 'biggini shoot' from the Maldives where the actress looks every inch gorgeous.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared the image. In the picture, the actress is seen sitting on a beach dressed in a neon-colored bikini. The backdrop features the bright blue sky and sea.

Instead of going for a deep message for the caption, Parineeti chose a viral meme for the caption.

She wrote: "biggini shoot #IYKYN (If you know, you know)."

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Code Name Tiranga'.

Starring Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala.

An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Related stories

'Action Heroine' Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Gun Training

‘Code Name Tiranga’ Trailer: Parineeti Chopra As An Undercover Spy Fights A Battle Between Her Duty And Love

Parineeti Chopra: 'Growing Up, I Fantasised Being An Agent For My Country'

Parineeti will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.

It is set to release on October 14.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Parineeti Chopra Bollywood Bollywood Actress Actress Parineeti Chopra Code Name: Tiranga Upcoming Movie Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Beat South Africa Despite David Miller Ton, Clinch Series - Highlights

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Beat South Africa Despite David Miller Ton, Clinch Series - Highlights

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors